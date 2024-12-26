Left Menu

Nippon Steel's $14.9B U.S. Steel Acquisition Faces Political and Union Hurdles

Nippon Steel's purchase of U.S. Steel, worth $14.9 billion, has been postponed to 2025 due to opposition from unions and politicians. President Biden is evaluating the deal, which faces scrutiny from the Justice Department. The acquisition has significant economic and international relations implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 19:04 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 19:04 IST
Nippon Steel's ambitious $14.9 billion acquisition of U.S. Steel has encountered significant setbacks, delaying the anticipated deal closure to the first quarter of 2025. This move follows staunch opposition from influential bodies like the United Steelworkers union and U.S. politicians, including an intervention from President Joe Biden.

There is considerable pressure on Biden, who is urged to consider national ownership in light of President-elect Donald Trump's promise to block the acquisition. The deal's fate now hinges on Biden's decision, with a 15-day window to either approve or veto the merger. If no action is taken, the merger may proceed.

Amid escalating tensions, Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has advocated for the deal's approval to preserve enhancing U.S.-Japan relations. Despite opposition, shareholders of U.S. Steel have shown strong support for the merger, reflecting divergent industry and political dynamics in international economic collaborations.

