Mamata Banerjee Announces Holidays and Reviews Ganga Sagar Preparations

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee declared January 1 a holiday in honor of TMC's Foundation Day. She plans to visit Ganga Sagar on January 6. A rescue operation was conducted by the Indian Coast Guard, saving 182 pilgrims from a stranded ferry after the Ganga Sagar Mela.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended New Year wishes on Thursday and declared January 1 a holiday, marking the Trinamool Congress (TMC) Foundation Day. Banerjee announced her visit to Ganga Sagar on January 6 to oversee preparations for the upcoming mela.

"I will be visiting Ganga Sagar to review preparations and will return on January 7," Banerjee stated. She also highlighted TMC's 26th anniversary on January 1, adding that blood donation camps will be organized, and January 2 will see an administrative review meeting at Nabanna. The annual Ganga Sagar Mela is celebrated around Makar Sankranti, typically occurring between January 14 and 15.

Banerjee reiterated her plans to visit Sandeshkhali on December 30 for a public distribution event. "My commitment to visiting Sandeshkhali has been fulfilled," she said. Come January 13, preparations for the Ganga Sagar Mela will be in full swing. The Bengal Business Summit will take place on February 5 and 6, followed by the Kolkata International Book Fair on January 28. These events are crucial for generating income for artisans.

The Ganga Sagar Mela attracts countless spiritual devotees eager for a sacred dip at Sagardwip, where the River Ganga meets the Bay of Bengal. This year, the Indian Coast Guard launched a successful rescue mission using hovercrafts from Haldia, saving 182 pilgrims stranded on a ferry near Namkhana due to poor visibility in the early hours of January 16.

According to an official statement from the Indian Coast Guard, "Around 0530 hrs on January 16, a message was received from the District Magistrate of South 24 Paraganas notifying us of the MV Swasthya Sathi ferry grounding near Kakdwip, carrying approximately 400 pilgrims following their holy dip at the Ganga Sagar Mela."

(With inputs from agencies.)

