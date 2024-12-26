Left Menu

Trump Names Kevin Cabrera as Panama Ambassador Amid Canal Control Tensions

Donald Trump has named Miami-Dade County Commissioner Kevin Marino Cabrera as the ambassador to Panama. This comes amidst Trump's threats to reassert U.S. control over the Panama Canal, claiming that Panama is exploiting the canal for undue financial gain, and accusing China of illicit operations.

Updated: 26-12-2024 20:43 IST
In a move stirring international relations, President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Kevin Marino Cabrera, a Miami-Dade County Commissioner, as the U.S. ambassador to Panama. Trump's selection comes amidst his declaration to regain U.S. control over the Panama Canal, which was handed over 25 years ago.

Describing Cabrera as a quintessential advocate for America First principles, Trump expressed confidence in his ability to champion U.S. interests in Panama. The President-elect accused Panama of financial exploitation concerning the canal, alleging that Chinese forces were illicitly involved without authorization.

Meanwhile, Panama's President, Jose Raul Mulino, refuted claims of Chinese military presence, asserting that the canal remains under Panamanian administration and open for global visitation. He clarified that a Hong Kong-based company manages nearby ports but not the canal itself.

(With inputs from agencies.)

