Remembering Manmohan Singh: A Legacy of Transformation

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, celebrated for his transformative impact on India's economy and governance, has died. His contributions to rural employment, tribal rights, and major economic reforms marked his illustrious career.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh praised Singh's initiatives that were often attributed to others. Singh was known for his gentlemanly demeanor and commitment to dialogue and consensus.

His tenure as PM saw revolutionary legislation and significant international agreements, like the Indo-US nuclear agreement, elevating India's global standing. Ramesh recalled Singh's legacy as both dignified and transformative, leaving a lasting impression on the nation.

