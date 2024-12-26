Nation Mourns: Remembering Dr. Manmohan Singh
Political leaders across Jammu and Kashmir expressed condolences on the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, highlighting his humility, economic acumen, and statesman qualities. Figures like Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, and Ghulam Nabi Azad praised Singh's leadership, integrity, and compassion, underscoring his impact on India's economy and unity.
- Country:
- India
Political figures across Jammu and Kashmir have offered heartfelt condolences after the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Prominent leaders remembered him as more than an accomplished economist and intellectual giant, describing him as a true statesman and gentleman.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed deep sorrow, highlighting Singh's contributions to India's growth and stressing the immense loss the country has suffered. Meanwhile, Mehbooba Mufti praised Singh's humility, recalling his personal touch during his tenure as Prime Minister.
Ghulam Nabi Azad echoed these sentiments, acknowledging Singh's wisdom and economic leadership that earned India global recognition. As the nation mourns, leaders lauded Singh's transformative legacy that continues to inspire across generations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
