Omar Abdullah Calls for Fiscal Prudence and Fast-Tracking Development in Jammu and Kashmir

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasizes increased revenue, reduced expenditure, and timely completion of projects in Jammu and Kashmir. He directs departments to efficiently execute works while maintaining transparency and quality. Abdullah highlights the importance of Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment and urges for intensified outreach of PM-SYM scheme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 11-12-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 20:31 IST
Omar Abdullah
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has underscored the need for fiscal conservatism and expedited project execution across the region. During a review meeting on financial and developmental progress, Abdullah stressed boosting revenue streams while cutting unnecessary spending.

The Chief Minister examined the district capex alongside centrally sponsored schemes for the fiscal year 2025–26, emphasizing the importance of adhering to deadlines and avoiding procedural holdups. Abdullah also insisted on rigorous monitoring to ensure quality, transparency, and prompt submission of utilization reports.

Abdullah highlighted the critical role of the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment in infrastructure advancement, noting delays in the scheme undermine its goals. He urged for universal coverage under the PM-SYM scheme and demanded transparent practices in managing the Constituency Development Fund. Departments were tasked with achieving visible progress in both project execution and revenue performance for 2025–26.

(With inputs from agencies.)

