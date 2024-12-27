Manmohan Singh: Architect of India's Economic Reforms Passes at 92

Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, widely recognized as the architect of India's 1991 economic reforms, passed away at age 92, as confirmed by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi where he was admitted in critical condition.

Dr. Singh, renowned for his economic expertise, reshaped Indian economic policy by introducing liberalization measures that transformed the nation's economic landscape. His role as finance minister under P.V. Narasimha Rao marked the beginning of a new era for India's economy.

While Singh was often seen as a reluctant political leader, his decisions included significant international agreements such as the Indo-US nuclear deal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed heartfelt condolences, acknowledging Singh's contributions to India's economic and political realms.

(With inputs from agencies.)