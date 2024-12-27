Manmohan Singh: Architect of India's Economic Reforms Passes at 92
Manmohan Singh, former Indian Prime Minister and key architect of India's 1991 economic reforms, has died at age 92. Known for his role in liberalizing India's economy and his tenure during the Indo-US nuclear deal, Singh leaves a legacy of significant economic and political impact.
- Country:
- India
Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, widely recognized as the architect of India's 1991 economic reforms, passed away at age 92, as confirmed by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi where he was admitted in critical condition.
Dr. Singh, renowned for his economic expertise, reshaped Indian economic policy by introducing liberalization measures that transformed the nation's economic landscape. His role as finance minister under P.V. Narasimha Rao marked the beginning of a new era for India's economy.
While Singh was often seen as a reluctant political leader, his decisions included significant international agreements such as the Indo-US nuclear deal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed heartfelt condolences, acknowledging Singh's contributions to India's economic and political realms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Hindu growth model of PM Narendra Modi encompasses speed, transparency and inclusivity that will show development path to world: Fadnavis.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches Prayagraj, performs puja at Sangam Nose.
Prayagraj not just geographical location, it is place for spiritual experience: PM Narendra Modi.
PM Narendra Modi's visit to Kuwait is expected to open a new chapter in bilateral relations: MEA.
We are looking at bolstering ties in several areas including defence and trade: MEA on PM Narendra Modi's visit to Kuwait.