Left Menu

Manmohan Singh: Architect of India's Economic Reforms Passes at 92

Manmohan Singh, former Indian Prime Minister and key architect of India's 1991 economic reforms, has died at age 92. Known for his role in liberalizing India's economy and his tenure during the Indo-US nuclear deal, Singh leaves a legacy of significant economic and political impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2024 00:26 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 00:26 IST
Manmohan Singh: Architect of India's Economic Reforms Passes at 92
Manmohan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, widely recognized as the architect of India's 1991 economic reforms, passed away at age 92, as confirmed by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi where he was admitted in critical condition.

Dr. Singh, renowned for his economic expertise, reshaped Indian economic policy by introducing liberalization measures that transformed the nation's economic landscape. His role as finance minister under P.V. Narasimha Rao marked the beginning of a new era for India's economy.

While Singh was often seen as a reluctant political leader, his decisions included significant international agreements such as the Indo-US nuclear deal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed heartfelt condolences, acknowledging Singh's contributions to India's economic and political realms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new fund...

 Taiwan
2
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

 Japan
3
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024