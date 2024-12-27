Left Menu

South Korea's Political Turmoil: Impeachment Vote and Martial Law Crisis

South Korea faces one of its worst political crises in decades as the acting president, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, is subject to an impeachment vote. Initiated by the Democratic Party, this comes amid the Constitutional Court's review of President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law declaration, heightening political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 07:43 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 07:43 IST
South Korea's Political Turmoil: Impeachment Vote and Martial Law Crisis

The South Korean political landscape is gripped by crisis as acting President Han Duck-soo faces a potential impeachment vote. The Democratic Party has pushed for this move after Han's failure to appoint justices to the Constitutional Court, citing it as overstepping his acting role. Uncertainty looms over the vote's outcome.

If Han is impeached, Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok will step in as the acting president, which Choi warns could severely hurt South Korea's economic standing. The political turmoil has already impacted financial markets, with the South Korean won dropping to its lowest since 2009.

This development coincides with the Constitutional Court's critical review of suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law imposition, which is under intense scrutiny. The country's political stability hangs in the balance, as the Court must decide on Yoon's future within 180 days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new fund...

 Taiwan
2
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

 Japan
3
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024