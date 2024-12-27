South Korea's Political Turmoil: Impeachment Vote and Martial Law Crisis

The South Korean political landscape is gripped by crisis as acting President Han Duck-soo faces a potential impeachment vote. The Democratic Party has pushed for this move after Han's failure to appoint justices to the Constitutional Court, citing it as overstepping his acting role. Uncertainty looms over the vote's outcome.

If Han is impeached, Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok will step in as the acting president, which Choi warns could severely hurt South Korea's economic standing. The political turmoil has already impacted financial markets, with the South Korean won dropping to its lowest since 2009.

This development coincides with the Constitutional Court's critical review of suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law imposition, which is under intense scrutiny. The country's political stability hangs in the balance, as the Court must decide on Yoon's future within 180 days.

(With inputs from agencies.)