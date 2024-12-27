South Korea's Political Turmoil: Impeachment Vote and Martial Law Crisis
South Korea faces one of its worst political crises in decades as the acting president, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, is subject to an impeachment vote. Initiated by the Democratic Party, this comes amid the Constitutional Court's review of President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law declaration, heightening political tensions.
The South Korean political landscape is gripped by crisis as acting President Han Duck-soo faces a potential impeachment vote. The Democratic Party has pushed for this move after Han's failure to appoint justices to the Constitutional Court, citing it as overstepping his acting role. Uncertainty looms over the vote's outcome.
If Han is impeached, Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok will step in as the acting president, which Choi warns could severely hurt South Korea's economic standing. The political turmoil has already impacted financial markets, with the South Korean won dropping to its lowest since 2009.
This development coincides with the Constitutional Court's critical review of suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law imposition, which is under intense scrutiny. The country's political stability hangs in the balance, as the Court must decide on Yoon's future within 180 days.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
South Korean president defends his martial law decree as an act of governance and denies rebellion charges, reports AP.
South Korean president says martial law was an act of governance and denies rebellion charges
South Korea's Yoon defends martial law decision as his party leans toward impeachment
South Korea's National Assembly votes to impeach the national police chief and the justice minister over martial law, reports AP.
Turmoil in Seoul: Yoon Suk Yeol Defends Controversial Martial Law Decree