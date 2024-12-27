Left Menu

The Legacy of Manmohan Singh: A Humble Leader in Indian Politics

T K A Nair reflects on the late Manmohan Singh's tenure as India's prime minister, highlighting his humility, resilience, and dedication. Despite criticisms and challenges, Singh remained committed to serving India and maintained his integrity and loyalty to the party, inspiring colleagues through his work.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 27-12-2024 10:17 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 10:17 IST
T K A Nair, former principal secretary to Manmohan Singh during his tenure as India's prime minister, lauded Singh's humility and resilience amidst severe criticism.

Nair, speaking from Thiruvananthapuram, noted Singh's unyielding focus on serving India, despite being labeled a 'dummy' or 'shadow PM' by opponents.

Singh, who passed away at 92, was remembered for his commitment to the country's best interests and his enduring influence in India's economic reforms.

