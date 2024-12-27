The Legacy of Manmohan Singh: A Humble Leader in Indian Politics

T K A Nair, former principal secretary to Manmohan Singh during his tenure as India's prime minister, lauded Singh's humility and resilience amidst severe criticism.

Nair, speaking from Thiruvananthapuram, noted Singh's unyielding focus on serving India, despite being labeled a 'dummy' or 'shadow PM' by opponents.

Singh, who passed away at 92, was remembered for his commitment to the country's best interests and his enduring influence in India's economic reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)