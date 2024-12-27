Left Menu

Jharkhand Mourns Former PM Singh; State Events Canceled

The Jharkhand government declared a seven-day state mourning to honor former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away at 92. All state programs, including the Jharkhand Mukhyamantri Maiyan Samman Yojana event, have been canceled. Singh was a significant figure in India's economic reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 27-12-2024 13:22 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 13:22 IST
The Jharkhand government has announced a seven-day state mourning period to honor the late former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away at the age of 92. The commemoration began on Friday and led to the cancellation of all state functions, including the scheduled Jharkhand Mukhyamantri Maiyan Samman Yojana event in Ranchi.

As per an official statement, the national flag will be flown at half-mast, reflecting the solemn observance of mourning. The Jharkhand Chief Minister and the Governor expressed their condolences, highlighting Singh's contributions as a former Reserve Bank Governor, Finance Minister, and Prime Minister.

The late Singh was a pivotal figure in shaping India's economic reforms. Meanwhile, the Maiyan Samman Yojana, aimed at providing increased financial aid to women, remains a key agenda for the state's government, with promises to raise support money from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,500 starting December 28.

(With inputs from agencies.)

