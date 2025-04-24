Left Menu

Rs 1 Crore Illicit Liquor Haul in Rajasthan: Two Arrested

Two smugglers were arrested in Hanumangarh, Rajasthan, with a truck carrying illicit liquor valued at Rs 1 crore. The operation involved suspects Ashok Kumar and Omprakash Vishnoi. The liquor, originating from Punjab, was bound for Gujarat when seized by police on Bharatmala Road, along with an escorting car.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 24-04-2025 00:07 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 00:07 IST
Two suspected smugglers have been detained in Hanumangarh, Rajasthan, where authorities intercepted a truck loaded with illicit liquor valued at Rs 1 crore. The arrest occurred on Wednesday, as detailed by Hanumangarh SP Arshad Ali.

The suspects, identified as Ashok Kumar Vishnoi, 28, and Omprakash Vishnoi, 25, both hail from Jalore. They were apprehended following a police interception of a truck bearing a Gujarat number plate along with a car providing escort, on Bharatmala Road.

An extensive search of the vehicle revealed 546 boxes of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) concealed under cargo, reportedly manufactured in Punjab and destined for Gujarat. Law enforcement has confiscated both the truck and the escort vehicle, also seizing the illegal alcohol shipment.

