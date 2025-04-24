Left Menu

High-Stakes Sailing Meets Ocean Activism in Portugal's Ocean Race Europe

The Ocean Race Europe is set to make a stop in Matosinhos-Porto in August, blending high-speed sailing and ocean health advocacy. The event, part of a continental sailing competition, will feature cutting-edge yachts and highlight sustainability efforts as it travels through various iconic European ports.

Excitement brews in Portugal as The Ocean Race Europe makes a splash in Matosinhos-Porto this August, coupling top-tier sailing with ocean health advocacy efforts. Hosting a pivotal 'Fly-By' pit stop on August 20, the event promises both sports exhilaration and environmental consciousness.

The official announcement at the Porto Cruise Terminal underscored the race's commitment to ocean health, as sophisticated IMOCA boats pause in Matosinhos for a crucial, points-awarding stop before speeding towards the Mediterranean. Celebrated as a major link in the race's European route, Matosinhos stands at the intersection of sport and sustainability.

Viewers and competitors are set to witness a captivating blend of speed and environmental advocacy, as the event leverages its platform to promote sustainability. Richard Brisius, Race Chairman, emphasizes the race's role in uniting Europe through shared objectives and competitive spirit, marking another milestone in the high-octane, eco-conscious saga.

