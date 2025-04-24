Tragedy in Pahalgam: Neeraj Udhwani's Untimely Death Sparks Protests

In a tragic turn of events, Neeraj Udhwani, 33, a chartered accountant from Dubai, was killed by terrorists while on vacation in Kashmir's Pahalgam. The attack occurred on Tuesday as he and his wife were visiting the region, casting a shadow of grief over their family and sparking outcry.

Rajasthan Law Minister Jogaram Patel, alongside state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra, paid tribute to Neeraj as his body was returned to Jaipur. A large crowd gathered, voicing anger with slogans against Pakistan. The incident has prompted increased security measures in bordering districts.

As condolences poured in from Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and other leaders, Neeraj's family and supporters demanded justice. Protests erupted across Jaipur, with various groups expressing their outrage, highlighting the enduring impact of terrorism on families and communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)