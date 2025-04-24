Trump and Zelenskiy Clash Over Crimea Amid Peace Talks

In a high-stakes clash, U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy sparred over the status of Crimea amid ongoing peace talks between Ukraine and Russia.

As negotiations continued, Zelenskiy insisted that Ukraine would never recognize Russia's annexation of Crimea. Trump, on the other hand, argued that the issue complicated efforts to broker peace.

This backdrop fuels the international debate on a U.S. proposal to freeze territorial lines and seek a diplomatic resolution, underlining the complex dynamics at play in achieving a lasting peace agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)