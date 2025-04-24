Left Menu

Trump and Zelenskiy Clash Over Crimea Amid Peace Talks

Amid ongoing Ukraine-Russia peace talks, tensions rise as U.S. President Trump and Ukrainian President Zelenskiy dispute Crimea's status. Ukraine refuses to recognize Russia's 2014 annexation, while Trump insists it complicates peace efforts. Talks include a U.S. proposal to freeze current territorial lines, inciting international debate.

Updated: 24-04-2025 00:10 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 00:10 IST
In a high-stakes clash, U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy sparred over the status of Crimea amid ongoing peace talks between Ukraine and Russia.

As negotiations continued, Zelenskiy insisted that Ukraine would never recognize Russia's annexation of Crimea. Trump, on the other hand, argued that the issue complicated efforts to broker peace.

This backdrop fuels the international debate on a U.S. proposal to freeze territorial lines and seek a diplomatic resolution, underlining the complex dynamics at play in achieving a lasting peace agreement.

