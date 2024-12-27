Left Menu

South Korea in Turmoil: Acting President Impeached Amid Political Chaos

South Korea's parliament impeached acting President Han Duck-soo, deepening political chaos. The impeachment follows the suspension of President Yoon Suk Yeol over martial law. The Democratic Party accuses Han of insurrection, while Finance Minister Choi warns of economic impacts. The Constitutional Court's decision is pending.

27-12-2024
In a dramatic turn of events, South Korea's parliament has impeached acting President Han Duck-soo, intensifying the nation's political instability. The impeachment comes amid ongoing fallout from the suspension of President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was previously impeached for declaring martial law.

Amidst raucous scenes in parliament, the impeachment motion led by the main opposition party passed decisively with 192 votes. Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung accused Han of acting against the state, asserting public support for Yoon's removal.

With potential economic disruptions on the horizon, Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok assumes the acting presidency. The critical Constitutional Court decision on Yoon's fate looms, with 180 days to determine the nation's future leadership.

