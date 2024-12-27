A Tribute to Dr. Manmohan Singh: India's Architect of Economic Change

India mourns the loss of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, who passed away at 92. India's top leaders, including PM Narendra Modi, paid homage, acknowledging Singh's sophisticated role in steering India's economic reform and development.

Dr. Singh, known for his economic acumen and statesmanship, made profound contributions as both Finance Minister and Prime Minister. His policies paved the way for India's modern economic framework.

Born in Punjab, Singh's journey from modest beginnings to the pinnacle of Indian politics is inspirational. His simple lifestyle and dedication to public service have left an indelible mark on nation-building.

