Nation Mourns the Passing of Eminent Statesman Manmohan Singh

The Union Cabinet on Friday mourned the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, remembering him as an eminent statesman and noted leader who profoundly impacted national life.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a Cabinet meeting to commemorate Singh's contributions, during which members observed a two-minute silence and passed a resolution expressing their sorrow.

The government has declared a seven-day period of national mourning, during which flags will fly at half-mast and a State funeral will be conducted.

(With inputs from agencies.)