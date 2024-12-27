Remembering Manmohan Singh: A Nostalgic Journey Through Amritsar

Manmohan Singh, India's former Prime Minister and a pivotal figure in its economic history, is fondly remembered for his strong connection to Amritsar, despite the city being a distant memory. His visit to the dilapidated family home reflects a nostalgia for the past.

Born in 1932 in now Pakistan's Chakwal district, Singh moved to Amritsar post-Partition. His educational journey in economics began at Hindu College, Amritsar, marking the start of his illustrious career. Surjit Singh Kohli, Singh's half-brother, reminisces about Singh's affection for his grandmother who raised him since childhood.

Singh, a humble leader, frequently visited the Golden Temple and attended events in his old college, remembering his educators and engaging with students. Known worldwide, Singh passed away at 92, leaving behind a legacy of economic reforms and contributions to Amritsar's development.

