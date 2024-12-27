Remembering Manmohan Singh: A Nostalgic Journey Through Amritsar
The article nostalgically reflects on former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's deep connection to Amritsar, his birthplace. It highlights his family's migration after Partition, his education in economics, visits to the Golden Temple, and his influential career, including economic reforms and securing projects for Amritsar.
Country:
- India
Manmohan Singh, India's former Prime Minister and a pivotal figure in its economic history, is fondly remembered for his strong connection to Amritsar, despite the city being a distant memory. His visit to the dilapidated family home reflects a nostalgia for the past.
Born in 1932 in now Pakistan's Chakwal district, Singh moved to Amritsar post-Partition. His educational journey in economics began at Hindu College, Amritsar, marking the start of his illustrious career. Surjit Singh Kohli, Singh's half-brother, reminisces about Singh's affection for his grandmother who raised him since childhood.
Singh, a humble leader, frequently visited the Golden Temple and attended events in his old college, remembering his educators and engaging with students. Known worldwide, Singh passed away at 92, leaving behind a legacy of economic reforms and contributions to Amritsar's development.
