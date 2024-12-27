Left Menu

The Unyielding Shadow of Hama: Rifaat al-Assad's Controversial Journey

Rifaat al-Assad, uncle of the deposed Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad, faces war crimes charges in Switzerland due to his role in the 1982 Hama massacre. Recently seen traveling to Dubai, Rifaat's movements stir diplomatic interest, as his past actions remain a significant historical and legal issue.

Updated: 27-12-2024 21:48 IST
Rifaat al-Assad, the uncle of Bashar al-Assad and key figure in a notorious crackdown during Syria's 1982 Hama uprising, faces legal challenges in Switzerland for war crimes. His recent travel from Beirut to Dubai with family members has attracted considerable attention amid international legal proceedings.

The Lebanese government confirmed Rifaat's movement alongside other Assad family members, though no Interpol requests for their arrest have been received. Many family members remain temporarily in Lebanon and are considering their next move as the UAE has yet to officially comment on the situation.

Known for his pivotal role in quelling the 1982 Muslim Brotherhood revolt that claimed thousands of lives, Rifaat's legacy continues to cast a shadow over Syrian politics. His journey underlines the complex geopolitical intricacies surrounding the Assad regime and its long-lasting impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

