Controversy Surrounds Manmohan Singh's Cremation and Memorial Plans

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has accused the NDA government of stirring an unnecessary controversy regarding the cremation and memorial planning for the late Dr. Manmohan Singh. The public's pressure allegedly led to the BJP's decision to eventually build a memorial for the former Prime Minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 28-12-2024 12:45 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 12:44 IST
Ashok Gehlot Image Credit: Wikipidea
Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has accused the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government of creating an unnecessary controversy surrounding the cremation and future memorial of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh. Gehlot claims that the ruling government's actions were influenced by public pressure to announce plans for a memorial.

The respected architect of India's economic reforms, Manmohan Singh, passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences at the age of 92. Following his death, Gehlot criticized the government for choosing Nighambodh Ghat for Singh's cremation, instead of a special location fitting his stature.

Gehlot highlighted past instances where the Congress government provided special arrangements for the funerals of prominent leaders, contrasting it with what he described as the NDA's 'unfortunate' treatment of Singh. The issue continues to draw public and political attention as it unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

