Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan Issues Stern Warning to Political Leaders

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, Pawan Kalyan, warns stern action against political leaders who attack government officials. He made this statement after visiting a Dalit official allegedly attacked by a local YSRCP leader. Kalyan emphasized that the arrogance of such leaders will not be tolerated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kadapa | Updated: 28-12-2024 15:20 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 15:13 IST
Pawan Kalyan Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has issued a stern warning to political leaders, cautioning them against attacking or obstructing government officials in their line of duty. This announcement came following his visit to a Dalit officer, reportedly assaulted by YSRCP leader C Sudarshan Reddy.

Kalyan voiced his determination outside Kadapa RIMS Hospital, where he met with Gaaliveedu Mandal Parishad Development Officer Jawahar Babu. Babu was allegedly subjected to physical abuse, confined, and threatened with his life for refusing to hand over keys to an official room, according to the Deputy Chief Minister.

Criticizing the YSRCP, Kalyan highlighted a pattern of such attacks, referencing past incidents involving officials like Sekhar Naik, Pratap, and Srinivas Reddy. Asserting that the YSRCP's diminishing seats should check its leaders' arrogance, Kalyan urged Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to take control, assuring consequences for future transgressions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

