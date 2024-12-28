Cash and Surveillance Controversy: Delhi's Political Storm
Delhi's Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has initiated inquiries into Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit's claims of surveillance and cash influx from Punjab before the upcoming Assembly election. The allegations involve Punjab intelligence and large monetary transfers, leading to heightened security measures at Delhi's borders.
In a significant political development, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has launched investigations following allegations by Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit of espionage and large cash flows into Delhi from Punjab.
Dikshit raised concerns about intelligence officials from the Punjab government allegedly surveilling his home, accompanied by claims of monetary influence to sway election outcomes.
Prompted by these allegations, authorities are ramping up border checks, urging vigilance among the DGPs of Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan to prevent unlawful fiscal activities ahead of the upcoming Assembly election.
