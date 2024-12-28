Gujarat Congress Pays Tribute to Dr Manmohan Singh

The Gujarat Congress announced that it would organize a 'shradhanjali sabha' on Monday to honor the memory of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh. This condolence meeting follows Dr Singh's passing at AIIMS Delhi last Thursday.

The influential leader, acclaimed for his role in bringing economic liberalization to India during the 1990s, was a prominent scholar and served as Union finance minister before becoming the Prime Minister. His contributions have left a significant impact on India's economic landscape.

Among the notable attendees at the event will be State Congress president Shaktisinh Gohil, leader of Opposition Amit Chavda, and several party MPs and MLAs. The event is expected to gather numerous dignitaries who will pay their respects to Dr Singh, as confirmed by a party release on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)