Leadership Clash: Generational Rifts in PMK's Political Family Drama

In a dramatic turn of events at a PMK general council meeting, party president Anbumani publicly disagreed with a decision made by his father and party founder, S Ramadoss. The conflict centered around the appointment of Mukunthan as the president of the state youth wing, a move not sitting well with Anbumani.

Anbumani, a former Union Minister and Rajya Sabha member, criticized the appointment, citing Mukunthan's brief four-month tenure in the party as a concern. His father responded curtly, insisting that party members who cannot follow his directives should consider leaving.

Amid the unfolding drama, Anbumani announced new plans, including setting up an office in suburban Chennai, signaling his intention to carve his own path within the party. This clash comes ahead of the Lok Sabha polls where alliance dynamics could further complicate the father-son relationship.

