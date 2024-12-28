Iran's Critical 2025: Navigating Nuclear Tensions and Economic Challenges
Iran is preparing for potential renewed pressure from the U.S. under Donald Trump's leadership, with a focus on 2025 as a pivotal year for its nuclear agenda. Concerns center on possible military action by Israel and intensified sanctions affecting Iran's oil industry and currency stability.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2024 21:19 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 21:19 IST
Iran is looking ahead to a significant 2025 in relation to its nuclear program, amidst fears of renewed U.S. pressure anticipated to be driven by incoming President Donald Trump.
Trump previously abandoned a 2015 nuclear agreement, raising concerns about further sanctions and possible military actions in cooperation with Israel.
The Iranian rial has plummeted due to economic anxiety, exacerbated by the potential impact of Trump's policy shift, driving citizens towards secure assets like dollars and cryptocurrencies amid inflation worries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PM Modi's Infra Boost for Maha Kumbh 2025
Wildcards Announced for Australian Open 2025 Featuring Stan Wawrinka
Price Surge Alert: Commercial Vehicles to Witness Hike by January 2025
Chinese Bond Market Bucks Stock Rally: Investors Brace for 2025
TIPENE to Open as Final Charter School in 2025, Aiming to Boost Māori and Pacific Boys’ Education