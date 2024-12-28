Iran's Critical 2025: Navigating Nuclear Tensions and Economic Challenges

Iran is looking ahead to a significant 2025 in relation to its nuclear program, amidst fears of renewed U.S. pressure anticipated to be driven by incoming President Donald Trump.

Trump previously abandoned a 2015 nuclear agreement, raising concerns about further sanctions and possible military actions in cooperation with Israel.

The Iranian rial has plummeted due to economic anxiety, exacerbated by the potential impact of Trump's policy shift, driving citizens towards secure assets like dollars and cryptocurrencies amid inflation worries.

