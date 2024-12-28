Left Menu

Electoral Allegations: Snoop and Cash Scandals Shake Delhi

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena investigates Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit's claims of snooping and cash influx from Punjab before next year's election. Dikshit alleges surveillance by Punjab intelligence and accuses cash deliveries to influence voters. LG Saxena demands a report within three days.

Delhi's political landscape is facing a new storm as Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena launches a probe into serious allegations raised by Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit. Dikshit accuses the Punjab Government of deploying intelligence personnel for surveillance outside his residence.

He further claims large sums of cash are being funneled into the capital to sway voters ahead of the upcoming Assembly election. In light of these accusations, LG Saxena has ordered a detailed report within three days.

Meanwhile, Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav condemned AAP leader Kejriwal, accusing him of undemocratic tactics amid fears of electoral loss. Heightened vigilance and vehicle checks have been ordered at Delhi's borders to prevent potential election-related malpractices.

