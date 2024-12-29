Chad's Contested Path to Democracy: Elections Amidst Boycott and Criticism
Chadians participated in a parliamentary and regional election to conclude a transitional period from military rule. Opposition parties boycotted, alleging a flawed electoral process. This marks the first significant vote in years, following a disputed presidential election. The outcome will influence the country's return to democracy amidst socio-political challenges.
Chadians cast their votes on Sunday in elections set to conclude a three-year transitional military rule, despite a boycott from major opposition groups accusing authorities of electoral misconduct.
The parliamentary election, significant as the first in over ten years, follows junta leader Mahamat Idriss Deby's contentious presidential win, which was supposed to herald a return to democracy after he came to power post his father's demise in 2021.
In a nation troubled by economic challenges and political instability, the electoral process faces skepticism amid accusations from opposition parties labeling the votes as a mere extension of Deby's rule.
