Memorial Dispute: Congress vs. BJP Over Manmohan Singh's Last Rites

The Congress raised serious allegations against the union government on Sunday, claiming it failed to designate a proper space for the last rites of former PM Manmohan Singh, intending to build his memorial later. They alleged a 'hidden agenda' behind this intervention.

The Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal criticized the BJP-led government for mishandling the memorial issue. AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal stated the government's disregard and lack of consultation with Singh's family escalated tensions.

The central government defended its stance, claiming a memorial location decision was underway. BJP President J P Nadda accused the Congress of politicizing Singh's cremation, while Congress insisted on respect for Singh, the country's first Sikh Prime Minister.

