Memorial Dispute: Congress vs. BJP Over Manmohan Singh's Last Rites
The Congress accused the BJP-led union government of mishandling arrangements for former PM Manmohan Singh's last rites and memorial, alleging a hidden agenda. Criticizing the government's lack of consultation with Singh's family or the Congress, the party demanded answers and accused the BJP of disrespecting Singh.
- Country:
- India
The Congress raised serious allegations against the union government on Sunday, claiming it failed to designate a proper space for the last rites of former PM Manmohan Singh, intending to build his memorial later. They alleged a 'hidden agenda' behind this intervention.
The Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal criticized the BJP-led government for mishandling the memorial issue. AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal stated the government's disregard and lack of consultation with Singh's family escalated tensions.
The central government defended its stance, claiming a memorial location decision was underway. BJP President J P Nadda accused the Congress of politicizing Singh's cremation, while Congress insisted on respect for Singh, the country's first Sikh Prime Minister.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reach Nigambodh Ghat for last rites of ex-PM Manmohan Singh.
Sikh priests, family members of former PM Manmohan Singh recite verses from Gurbani before his last rites.
Nation Mourns: Manmohan Singh’s Last Rites Marked by Fond Tributes and Historical Legacy
Memorial Politics: BJP-Congress Clash Over Manmohan Singh's Last Rites
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays wreath on mortal remains of ex-PM Manmohan Singh before his last rites at Delhi's Nigambodh Ghat.