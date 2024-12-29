Left Menu

Memorial Dispute: Congress vs. BJP Over Manmohan Singh's Last Rites

The Congress accused the BJP-led union government of mishandling arrangements for former PM Manmohan Singh's last rites and memorial, alleging a hidden agenda. Criticizing the government's lack of consultation with Singh's family or the Congress, the party demanded answers and accused the BJP of disrespecting Singh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alappuzha | Updated: 29-12-2024 17:42 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 17:42 IST
Manmohan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress raised serious allegations against the union government on Sunday, claiming it failed to designate a proper space for the last rites of former PM Manmohan Singh, intending to build his memorial later. They alleged a 'hidden agenda' behind this intervention.

The Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal criticized the BJP-led government for mishandling the memorial issue. AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal stated the government's disregard and lack of consultation with Singh's family escalated tensions.

The central government defended its stance, claiming a memorial location decision was underway. BJP President J P Nadda accused the Congress of politicizing Singh's cremation, while Congress insisted on respect for Singh, the country's first Sikh Prime Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

