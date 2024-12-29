Left Menu

Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Voter List Manipulation Ahead of Delhi Elections

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal accuses the BJP of attempting voter list manipulation to gain an unfair advantage in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. He claims 11,000 voter deletions were attempted in one constituency but were stopped by the Chief Election Commissioner's intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2024 18:39 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 18:39 IST
In a heated press conference, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP of attempting to manipulate voter lists in the lead-up to the Delhi Assembly elections. He alleged that the BJP, failing to present strong candidates, is resorting to 'unfair means' to sway the election results.

Kejriwal stood alongside Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, asserting that the BJP had already lost the electoral battle. He accused them of filing 11,000 voter deletion applications in a single constituency, actions he claimed were thwarted by the Chief Election Commissioner's timely intervention.

The former chief minister highlighted a massive operation beginning on December 15 in his New Delhi constituency, including 5,000 deletion and 7,500 addition requests, which could impact 12% of votes. Kejriwal has appealed to election authorities for rigorous inspections to prevent such malpractices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

