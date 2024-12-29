Left Menu

AAP Women's Wing Protests Cash Handouts by BJP Leader

The AAP's women's wing has staged a protest for the second day in front of BJP leader Parvesh Verma's residence. They allege that Verma distributed cash to women voters in the New Delhi constituency, sparking demands for equal distribution of funds across Delhi.

The women's wing of AAP sustained their protest outside BJP leader Parvesh Verma's residence, marking the second day of their demonstration against alleged cash handouts.

The protesters criticized the distribution of cash as partial, demanding it be made available to all women across Delhi, not just those in New Delhi.

AAP accuses BJP of unethical tactics to sway voters before the elections, as viral videos purportedly show Verma distributing cash. The BJP has yet to address these allegations.

