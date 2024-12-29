AAP Women's Wing Protests Cash Handouts by BJP Leader
The AAP's women's wing has staged a protest for the second day in front of BJP leader Parvesh Verma's residence. They allege that Verma distributed cash to women voters in the New Delhi constituency, sparking demands for equal distribution of funds across Delhi.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2024 19:11 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 19:11 IST
- Country:
- India
The women's wing of AAP sustained their protest outside BJP leader Parvesh Verma's residence, marking the second day of their demonstration against alleged cash handouts.
The protesters criticized the distribution of cash as partial, demanding it be made available to all women across Delhi, not just those in New Delhi.
AAP accuses BJP of unethical tactics to sway voters before the elections, as viral videos purportedly show Verma distributing cash. The BJP has yet to address these allegations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- AAP
- protest
- Delhi
- elections
- BJP
- Parvesh Verma
- cash distribution
- NGO
- unethical practices
- women voters
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PM Modi to Address Constitution Anniversary Debate Amid BJP-Congress Tensions
We want to tell every poor person, you are protected by Constitution; BJP keeps attacking Constitution 24x7: Rahul Gandhi.
When you (BJP) speak of protecting Constitution, you are ridiculing Savarkar: LoP Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha.
Congress vs BJP: Thakur Criticizes Rajnath Singh Over Constitution Debate
Constitution Conundrum: A Raja's Allegations Against BJP