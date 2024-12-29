Defence Minister Urges Alertness Amid Security Challenges at Mhow Cantonment

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has highlighted India as a nation facing persistent security challenges, necessitating constant vigilance from its soldiers. Addressing Army personnel at the historic Mhow cantonment in Madhya Pradesh, Singh called for a sharp eye on internal and external adversaries who remain consistently active.

Speaking during his two-day visit, Singh emphasized the challenges posed by the nation's northern and western borders, urging the Army to remain proactive amidst these threats. He lauded the role of the Army in striving for a developed and self-reliant India by 2047, underscoring the critical nature of their ongoing training.

Singh also praised the Army's dedication, cleanliness in their establishments, and their contribution to national sports. During his visit, he toured various military facilities and paid tribute to Dr. B R Ambedkar at his memorial in Mhow cantonment, reinforcing the importance of the Army's commitment to national security.

