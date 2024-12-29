Left Menu

Defence Minister Urges Alertness Amid Security Challenges at Mhow Cantonment

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, during his visit to the Mhow cantonment, highlighted India's security challenges, urging vigilance against both internal and external threats. He acknowledged the Army's crucial role in strengthening national security and emphasized the importance of discipline and dedication in military training.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mhow | Updated: 29-12-2024 20:42 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 20:42 IST
Defence Minister Urges Alertness Amid Security Challenges at Mhow Cantonment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has highlighted India as a nation facing persistent security challenges, necessitating constant vigilance from its soldiers. Addressing Army personnel at the historic Mhow cantonment in Madhya Pradesh, Singh called for a sharp eye on internal and external adversaries who remain consistently active.

Speaking during his two-day visit, Singh emphasized the challenges posed by the nation's northern and western borders, urging the Army to remain proactive amidst these threats. He lauded the role of the Army in striving for a developed and self-reliant India by 2047, underscoring the critical nature of their ongoing training.

Singh also praised the Army's dedication, cleanliness in their establishments, and their contribution to national sports. During his visit, he toured various military facilities and paid tribute to Dr. B R Ambedkar at his memorial in Mhow cantonment, reinforcing the importance of the Army's commitment to national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
2
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
3

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States
4
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024