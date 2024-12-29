Left Menu

Path to Peace: Ocalan's Appeal for Turkish-Kurdish Harmony

Abdullah Ocalan, imprisoned leader of Turkey's PKK, has expressed willingness to contribute to peace between Turks and Kurds. His statement, backed by Turkish President Erdogan and nationalist ally Bahceli, came after a meeting with DEM party leaders, urging cooperation for peace and democracy in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 29-12-2024 21:47 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 21:47 IST
Path to Peace: Ocalan's Appeal for Turkish-Kurdish Harmony
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Abdullah Ocalan, the jailed leader of Turkey's outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), has signaled his readiness to aid peace efforts between Turks and Kurds. This was announced in a Sunday statement by the pro-Kurdish DEM party.

"I am equipped with the necessary competence and resolve to contribute positively to the new paradigm supported by Mr. Bahçeli and Mr. Erdogan," the statement declared, referencing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his nationalist ally, Devlet Bahceli of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP).

Ocalan, incarcerated for life since 1999 on charges of treason, has seen his PKK movement wage a decades-long insurgency in southeastern Turkey, leading to tens of thousands of deaths. The group remains branded as a terrorist organization by Turkey and Western allies. Bahceli, known for his hardline stance, hinted in October at possible parole for Ocalan, provoking support from Erdogan and optimism from Ocalan, conveyed via his nephew. DEM leaders met Ocalan recently, resulting in a statement advocating peace initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
2
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
3

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States
4
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024