Path to Peace: Ocalan's Appeal for Turkish-Kurdish Harmony

Abdullah Ocalan, the jailed leader of Turkey's outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), has signaled his readiness to aid peace efforts between Turks and Kurds. This was announced in a Sunday statement by the pro-Kurdish DEM party.

"I am equipped with the necessary competence and resolve to contribute positively to the new paradigm supported by Mr. Bahçeli and Mr. Erdogan," the statement declared, referencing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his nationalist ally, Devlet Bahceli of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP).

Ocalan, incarcerated for life since 1999 on charges of treason, has seen his PKK movement wage a decades-long insurgency in southeastern Turkey, leading to tens of thousands of deaths. The group remains branded as a terrorist organization by Turkey and Western allies. Bahceli, known for his hardline stance, hinted in October at possible parole for Ocalan, provoking support from Erdogan and optimism from Ocalan, conveyed via his nephew. DEM leaders met Ocalan recently, resulting in a statement advocating peace initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)