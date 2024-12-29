Milanovic Poised for Second Term in Croatian Elections

In a closely watched political event, Zoran Milanovic, the incumbent president and candidate of the opposition Socialist Democrats, appears set for re-election. An exit poll conducted by Ipsos reveals that Milanovic is leading decisively with 51.4% of the votes.

The poll places his nearest rival, Dragan Primorac, from the ruling Croatian Democratic Union, with a mere 19.29% share of the vote. This significant lead suggests Milanovic could secure another term in office without the need for a runoff.

As anticipation builds, the first preliminary official results are scheduled for release at 1900 GMT, confirming whether Milanovic has indeed clinched a decisive victory in the first round. Observers keenly await the confirmation of these projections amid a politically charged atmosphere in Croatia.

(With inputs from agencies.)