Milanovic Poised for Second Term in Croatian Elections
In Croatia's presidential election, incumbent president Zoran Milanovic, representing the opposition Socialist Democrats, is on track to secure a second term with 51.4% of the votes, according to an Ipsos exit poll. Main contender Dragan Primorac of the ruling Croatian Democratic Union trails with 19.29%.
- Country:
- Serbia
In a closely watched political event, Zoran Milanovic, the incumbent president and candidate of the opposition Socialist Democrats, appears set for re-election. An exit poll conducted by Ipsos reveals that Milanovic is leading decisively with 51.4% of the votes.
The poll places his nearest rival, Dragan Primorac, from the ruling Croatian Democratic Union, with a mere 19.29% share of the vote. This significant lead suggests Milanovic could secure another term in office without the need for a runoff.
As anticipation builds, the first preliminary official results are scheduled for release at 1900 GMT, confirming whether Milanovic has indeed clinched a decisive victory in the first round. Observers keenly await the confirmation of these projections amid a politically charged atmosphere in Croatia.
(With inputs from agencies.)