Left Menu

Milanovic Poised for Second Term in Croatian Elections

In Croatia's presidential election, incumbent president Zoran Milanovic, representing the opposition Socialist Democrats, is on track to secure a second term with 51.4% of the votes, according to an Ipsos exit poll. Main contender Dragan Primorac of the ruling Croatian Democratic Union trails with 19.29%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belgrade | Updated: 29-12-2024 23:41 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 23:41 IST
Milanovic Poised for Second Term in Croatian Elections
Zoran Milanovic
  • Country:
  • Serbia

In a closely watched political event, Zoran Milanovic, the incumbent president and candidate of the opposition Socialist Democrats, appears set for re-election. An exit poll conducted by Ipsos reveals that Milanovic is leading decisively with 51.4% of the votes.

The poll places his nearest rival, Dragan Primorac, from the ruling Croatian Democratic Union, with a mere 19.29% share of the vote. This significant lead suggests Milanovic could secure another term in office without the need for a runoff.

As anticipation builds, the first preliminary official results are scheduled for release at 1900 GMT, confirming whether Milanovic has indeed clinched a decisive victory in the first round. Observers keenly await the confirmation of these projections amid a politically charged atmosphere in Croatia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Navi Mumbai International Airport Poised for Takeoff: Inauguration Set for April

Navi Mumbai International Airport Poised for Takeoff: Inauguration Set for A...

 India
2
India Struggles in Fourth Test Against Australia

India Struggles in Fourth Test Against Australia

 Australia
3
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
4
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024