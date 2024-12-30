Kerala Controversy: 'Mini-Pakistan' Remark Sends Political Ripples

In the wake of a contentious statement by Maharashtra Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane, the political landscape is abuzz. Rane's comment likening Kerala to 'Mini-Pakistan' has triggered reactions from opposition leaders, prompting the minister to clarify his stance.

Rane explained his remark, stating that his comparison between Kerala and Pakistan stemmed from concerns over the treatment of Hindus. He stressed the importance of protecting Hindus and maintaining India's identity as a 'Hindu Rashtra.'

The controversy also touched on the declining Hindu population in Kerala, with Rane citing religious conversions and increased 'love jihad' cases. He further accused Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi of benefiting from electoral support provided by terrorist organizations, adding fuel to the political fire.

