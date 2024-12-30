Left Menu

Kerala Controversy: 'Mini-Pakistan' Remark Sends Political Ripples

Maharashtra Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane's 'Mini-Pakistan' remark comparing Kerala's Hindu decline to Pakistan prompts a political uproar. Rane defended his comments, emphasizing the need for action against religious conversions and alleged terrorist support in Kerala. Congress leaders faced accusations of election backing by terrorist organizations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2024 14:07 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 14:07 IST
Maharashtra Minister and BJP leader Nitesh Rane (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of a contentious statement by Maharashtra Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane, the political landscape is abuzz. Rane's comment likening Kerala to 'Mini-Pakistan' has triggered reactions from opposition leaders, prompting the minister to clarify his stance.

Rane explained his remark, stating that his comparison between Kerala and Pakistan stemmed from concerns over the treatment of Hindus. He stressed the importance of protecting Hindus and maintaining India's identity as a 'Hindu Rashtra.'

The controversy also touched on the declining Hindu population in Kerala, with Rane citing religious conversions and increased 'love jihad' cases. He further accused Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi of benefiting from electoral support provided by terrorist organizations, adding fuel to the political fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

