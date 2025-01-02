Biden Awards Presidential Citizens Medal to Key Figures in Democracy Defense

In a significant acknowledgment of their contributions, President Joe Biden is set to award the Presidential Citizens Medal to 20 individuals, including those who have played pivotal roles in defending democracy and civil rights. Among the honorees are Liz Cheney and Bennie Thompson, who led the congressional investigation into the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

The accolade, recognized as the United States' second highest civilian honor, will also be bestowed upon champions of marriage equality, pioneers in war medicine, and activists for gender equality. Biden's administration highlighted the dedication and sacrifice of these recipients as integral to the nation's welfare.

This ceremony not only recognizes the valor and service of individuals from various sectors but also marks the continued political discourse surrounding former President Donald Trump, who criticized the probe into the Capitol unrest. Biden's decision underscores a broader commitment to honoring those who have safeguarded democratic values.

(With inputs from agencies.)