Vice President Dhankhar Extends New Year Greetings to President Murmu

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar visited President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday to extend New Year greetings. This traditional gesture marks the beginning of the year with a show of goodwill and camaraderie between two of India's top constitutional officials.

New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2025 13:52 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 13:02 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@VPIndia)
In a cordial New Year's gesture, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar visited Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday to extend greetings to President Droupadi Murmu. This meeting was a symbolic mark of respect and goodwill.

The Vice President's Secretariat confirmed that Dhankhar personally called on President Murmu as part of the traditional New Year customs observed by India's constitutional leaders.

The exchange of greetings at such high levels showcases the camaraderie and mutual respect between India's top officials, setting a tone of cooperation for the year ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

