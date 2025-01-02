Vice President Dhankhar Extends New Year Greetings to President Murmu

In a cordial New Year's gesture, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar visited Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday to extend greetings to President Droupadi Murmu. This meeting was a symbolic mark of respect and goodwill.

The Vice President's Secretariat confirmed that Dhankhar personally called on President Murmu as part of the traditional New Year customs observed by India's constitutional leaders.

The exchange of greetings at such high levels showcases the camaraderie and mutual respect between India's top officials, setting a tone of cooperation for the year ahead.

