Political Heat: Clash Over Infiltration Accusations in West Bengal

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for claiming that the BSF allowed infiltrators from Bangladesh into India to destabilize the region. Banerjee alleged a central government conspiracy while Majumdar accused her of reaching new levels of delusion in her accusations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 17:37 IST
Sukanta Majumdar
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar has launched a scathing critique of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her recent accusations against the Border Security Force (BSF). Banerjee alleged that the BSF had let infiltrators from Bangladesh into India and claimed it was part of a plot by the central government to destabilize the state.

Reacting sharply, Majumdar called Banerjee's assertions 'delusional' and accused her of shifting blame to her own officials. He questioned why Banerjee, who previously accused the opposition of similar incidents, has changed her narrative.

During a state meeting, Banerjee insisted on the existence of a 'central government blueprint' behind the infiltration and asked her police administration to investigate. She vowed to issue a strongly-worded letter to the central government, maintaining the state's peaceful ties with neighboring Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

