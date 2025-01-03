Left Menu

Honoring Courage: Presidential Citizens Medal Ceremony

The Presidential Citizens Medal was awarded to 20 individuals, including former Representative Liz Cheney, recognized for their service to the United States. President Joe Biden honored them for courage and leadership in a ceremony highlighting their contributions to democracy and citizen duty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2025 05:44 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 05:44 IST
Former Representative Liz Cheney, known for her outspoken criticism of President-elect Donald Trump, was awarded the Presidential Citizens Medal by President Joe Biden, recognizing her dedication to American democracy and citizen service.

Biden lauded the honorees, celebrating their courage and leadership, while emphasizing the crucial role of citizenship in maintaining democracy. The awards provide an opportunity for the president to honor those advocating for causes aligned with his administration.

Biden's judicial nominations, marking a significant ideological shift, were also highlighted, with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer praising the confirmations as a substantial achievement in upholding democratic institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

