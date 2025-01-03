Austria's Coalition Talks Collapse Amid Political Tensions

Political negotiations in Austria for a new coalition government have crumbled, following the exit of the liberal Neos party from the discussion table. The talks, led by conservative Chancellor Karl Nehammer, were an effort to form an alliance with the center-left Social Democrats and Neos.

The negotiations, initiated in October after President Alexander Van der Bellen's directive to Nehammer, were aimed at excluding the rising influence of the far-right Freedom Party. This party, having secured a significant win in September's national elections, is deemed an unsuitable partner by other political groups.

The bid for a stable coalition included Nehammer's Austrian People's Party, which historically had governed along with the Social Democrats. However, the two parties barely hold a majority in the current parliament, comprising 92 of the 183 seats. Neos' leader, Beate Meinl-Reisinger, announced the cessation of talks on Friday, leaving the future political landscape uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)