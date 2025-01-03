Left Menu

Tension in the House: Mike Johnson Faces Crucial Speaker Vote

Voting in the U.S. House of Representatives is underway to determine if Mike Johnson will retain the position as Speaker. With a slim Republican majority, a few dissenting votes could unseat him. This vote serves as an early test of unity for President-elect Donald Trump’s agenda and influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 23:26 IST
Tension in the House: Mike Johnson Faces Crucial Speaker Vote
Mike Johnson

Voting commenced in the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday, aiming to decide whether Mike Johnson will continue as Speaker, marking the first substantial test of unity for President-elect Donald Trump's Republican party in Congress.

With Republicans holding a narrow 219-215 majority, Johnson's position could be at risk if even a couple of party members dissent, despite the general consensus to back him. At least one Republican member has declared their intention to vote against him.

This critical vote will not only reflect the party's cohesion ahead of implementing Trump's legislative goals, focused on tax cuts and border policies, but also evaluate Trump's sway on Capitol Hill, where some Republicans have shown resistance to his suggestions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Blueprint for Climate Action: Unveiling the Blue Carbon Potential

Leveraging Private Sector Expertise for Sustainable Hydropower Growth

World Bank and IFC: A Decade of Driving Gender Equality Forward

Small Islands, Big Ambitions: Ocean-Focused Climate Actions in SIDS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025