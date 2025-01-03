Tension in the House: Mike Johnson Faces Crucial Speaker Vote

Voting commenced in the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday, aiming to decide whether Mike Johnson will continue as Speaker, marking the first substantial test of unity for President-elect Donald Trump's Republican party in Congress.

With Republicans holding a narrow 219-215 majority, Johnson's position could be at risk if even a couple of party members dissent, despite the general consensus to back him. At least one Republican member has declared their intention to vote against him.

This critical vote will not only reflect the party's cohesion ahead of implementing Trump's legislative goals, focused on tax cuts and border policies, but also evaluate Trump's sway on Capitol Hill, where some Republicans have shown resistance to his suggestions.

