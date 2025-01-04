Protest Erupts Outside Kejriwal's Residence Over Unfulfilled Promises

In a significant display of dissent, a group of women from Punjab was detained on Saturday while protesting near the residence of Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi. The protestors accused the AAP of not fulfilling its electoral promise of providing financial aid to women in Punjab.

The women, voicing their grievances to reporters, decried what they termed as deceitful politics. 'Do not cheat the women of Delhi as you did with the women of Punjab,' one protestor implored during her detention. This unrest followed Kejriwal's announcement of the 'Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana' for Delhi residents, pledging Rs 2100 per month to women, which government officials later clarified as unnotified.

The situation escalated as allegations surfaced about unauthorized individuals collecting personal data under the pretense of scheme registrations. Delhi Chief Minister Atishi accused the BJP of pressuring officials, while Delhi's Lieutenant Governor launched an investigation into these serious allegations. The political climate in Delhi remains tense with assembly elections on the horizon.

(With inputs from agencies.)