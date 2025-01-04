Left Menu

Punjab Congress Warns Delhi Against AAP's Unfulfilled Promises

Senior Punjab Congress leaders warned Delhi residents about AAP's unfulfilled promises, particularly targeting women voters. They highlighted past unkept promises in Punjab to caution against voting for AAP in upcoming Delhi elections. Congress leaders plan a major campaign for Congress rule, drawing attention to 15 years of progress under Sheila Dikshit.

  • India

Punjab Congress leaders have issued a stern warning to Delhi voters about the Aam Aadmi Party's track record of unfulfilled promises. Targeting AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, they highlighted his unkept pledge of a monthly stipend for women in Punjab, cautioning that similar promises may go unmet in Delhi.

Carrying placards during a press briefing at Vijay Chowk, Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and CLP leader Partap Singh Bajwa emphasized that AAP has yet to deliver three years after taking power in Punjab. They warned Delhi women not to be deceived by populist promises lacking real action.

Bajwa further criticized Kejriwal, labeling him the 'biggest fraud of the century' and highlighting his failure to pay promised stipends. Congress plans an extensive election campaign in Delhi, emphasizing its historical achievements under Sheila Dikshit's leadership and comparing it to AAP's decade-long governance.

