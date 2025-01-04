Punjab Congress Warns Delhi Against AAP's Unfulfilled Promises

Punjab Congress leaders have issued a stern warning to Delhi voters about the Aam Aadmi Party's track record of unfulfilled promises. Targeting AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, they highlighted his unkept pledge of a monthly stipend for women in Punjab, cautioning that similar promises may go unmet in Delhi.

Carrying placards during a press briefing at Vijay Chowk, Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and CLP leader Partap Singh Bajwa emphasized that AAP has yet to deliver three years after taking power in Punjab. They warned Delhi women not to be deceived by populist promises lacking real action.

Bajwa further criticized Kejriwal, labeling him the 'biggest fraud of the century' and highlighting his failure to pay promised stipends. Congress plans an extensive election campaign in Delhi, emphasizing its historical achievements under Sheila Dikshit's leadership and comparing it to AAP's decade-long governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)