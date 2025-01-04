Kejriwal Challenges BJP-Congress 'Covert Alliance' Amid Delhi Polls
Arvind Kejriwal criticised the Congress and BJP for alleged covert cooperation ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections. AAP's leader accused both parties of targeting him without concrete plans. Relations between AAP and Congress soured after Haryana election alliance talks failed. Kejriwal emphasized AAP's track record and future plans, contrasting it with adversarial tactics.
Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the AAP, has accused the Congress and BJP of an undisclosed alliance targeting his party ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections. The remarks come amidst escalating tensions, with both opposition parties intensifying their critique of the AAP's chief.
Kejriwal further claimed that Congress is no longer taken seriously by the public, suggesting that only select media personalities ally with the party. He emphasized that any behind-the-scenes collaboration between Congress and BJP should be revealed, as it undermines fair electoral contests.
The friction between AAP and Congress has worsened after failed alliance negotiations for Haryana elections. Meanwhile, Kejriwal has alleged that recent protests outside his residence were orchestrated by rival party members, arguing that his administration is supported by Punjab's citizenry. As the elections draw near, AAP has positioned its achievements in stark contrast to what Kejriwal claims is little more than abusive rhetoric from BJP.
