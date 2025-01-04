BJP Confident Ahead of 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its first list of candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, scheduled for February 2025. Among the key candidates is Gajendra Yadav, who has been fielded for the Mehrauli assembly seat. Yadav expressed his gratitude to the party leadership, emphasizing BJP's commitment to empowering grassroots workers. He criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for widespread corruption in Mehrauli, stating that poor infrastructure under AAP's governance has become unbearable for residents.

BJP leader Vijendra Gupta asserted that the party will form the next government in Delhi, referring to the need to remove the 'AAPda', a Hindi pun playing on the adversities linked to the AAP. Meanwhile, Raaj Kumar Anand, the BJP candidate from Patel Nagar, extended his thanks to Babasaheb Baba Bhimrao Ambedkar, stressing the opportunities created under BJP's leadership. He accused AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal of making hollow promises, questioning the lack of timely implementation of his schemes.

The BJP's candidate list includes high-profile names such as National General Secretary Dushyant Gautam, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, and former Congress leader Arvinder Singh Lovely. With the Congress struggling in previous elections, having failed to win any seats since its 15-year reign, the BJP is strategizing to capitalize on AAP's perceived weaknesses as it targets a stronger presence in the Delhi Assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)