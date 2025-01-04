Congress Leader Accuses BJP of Undermining Democracy

The BJP's decision to field ex-MP Ramesh Bidhuri from the Kalkaji segment in the Delhi assembly polls has sparked accusations from Congress leader Danish Ali of undermining democratic values. Ali, a former MP, condemned the decision, highlighting Bidhuri's previous use of derogatory language in Parliament.

During their tenure in the last Lok Sabha, a controversy erupted over Bidhuri's remarks targeting Ali. The remarks led to an apology from Bidhuri in a meeting with the Lok Sabha Privileges Committee. Ali, who was a member of the BSP at the time, later joined the Congress party.

Danish Ali's strong criticism reflects his concern over BJP's approach, stating, "By rewarding the person who used foul language in the temple of democracy, BJP has tarnished the entire democracy." Ali further alleged that the decision represents a continuation of 'politics of hate', underscoring a profound neglect of parliamentary decorum.

(With inputs from agencies.)