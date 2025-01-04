Left Menu

Scholz Stays Cool Amid Musk's Controversial AfD Endorsement

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz remains calm despite Elon Musk's critical comments and endorsement of the far-right AfD party in Germany. Scholz expresses concern over Musk's political involvement, highlighting the potential threat to democracy. Germany's upcoming election follows the collapse of Scholz's coalition government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 04-01-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 22:32 IST
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has maintained a composed stance following critical remarks from Elon Musk, who recently endorsed the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party. Scholz expressed anxiety over Musk's involvement in political affairs as the US billionaire is seen as influencing the general election process.

In response to Musk's comments, Scholz dismissed them as typical critiques from wealthy media figures. However, he voiced deeper concern about Musk's backing of the AfD, known for its extremist views and advocacy for closer relations with Russia, which could erode transatlantic alliances.

The tension arises as Germany prepares for an early parliamentary election after the collapse of Scholz's coalition government. Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck also criticized Musk's interference, labeling it an attack on democracy. Despite Musk's support, the far-right candidate, Alice Weidel, remains a long shot for the chancellorship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

