Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

The outgoing Biden administration has been lauded for being one of the most pro-India in decades, cementing ties due to the significance of India's rise to American security interests, says Aparna Pande of the Hudson Institute.

Under Biden, U.S.-India relations thrived in defense and high technology sectors, enduring despite issues like democratic challenges, according to Pande. Tensions over Bangladesh persist, but bipartisan U.S. support for India remains strong.

Looking ahead, President-elect Trump's administration, with appointees like Marco Rubio and Mike Waltz, is expected to maintain policies favorable to India as it tackles China's rise, though challenges in trade and immigration could test the relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)