Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

The outgoing Biden administration is praised for strengthening U.S.-India ties, seen as crucial to American security interests. Despite challenges like democratic issues, the partnership withstood. Incoming Trump administration, with figures friendly to India, is expected to continue policies but leans towards power politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-01-2025 06:25 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 06:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The outgoing Biden administration has been lauded for being one of the most pro-India in decades, cementing ties due to the significance of India's rise to American security interests, says Aparna Pande of the Hudson Institute.

Under Biden, U.S.-India relations thrived in defense and high technology sectors, enduring despite issues like democratic challenges, according to Pande. Tensions over Bangladesh persist, but bipartisan U.S. support for India remains strong.

Looking ahead, President-elect Trump's administration, with appointees like Marco Rubio and Mike Waltz, is expected to maintain policies favorable to India as it tackles China's rise, though challenges in trade and immigration could test the relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

