Trump's New Legal Team Addition: Stanley Woodward

Donald Trump has appointed Stanley Woodward to his White House legal team. Woodward, known for defending Trump's aides and Jan. 6 defendants, will serve as an assistant to the president. This move comes as Trump prepares to take office and follows the appointment of David Warrington as his lead lawyer.
Donald Trump has announced the appointment of Stanley Woodward to his White House legal team, enhancing his legal expertise as he gears up for his presidency.
Woodward, based in Washington, is renowned for his defense of Trump's top aides and associates, as well as individuals charged in the January 6 Capitol attack. His selection signifies a strategic move by Trump's team.
This development complements the recent appointment of David Warrington as Trump's top lawyer, replacing William McGinley, who has since joined an external group led by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy.
