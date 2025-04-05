Left Menu

Holy Water Auction: A Sacred Tradition with Diminishing Bids

The Marichi Kunda holy water auction was conducted near Mukteswar Temple, where a couple paid Rs 21,000 for the first pitcher. Though historically sought-after for its purported fertility benefits, this year's bid was lower than in previous years, reflecting declining interest in the sacred tradition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-04-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 13:24 IST
Holy Water Auction: A Sacred Tradition with Diminishing Bids
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The revered Marichi Kunda, situated at the Mukteswar Temple, hosted a ceremonial auction where the first pitcher of its holy water sold for Rs 21,000. The auction is a yearly event that coincides with the Rukuna Ratha festival of Lord Lingaraj.

The coveted water is believed to aid in resolving fertility issues, making it highly sought after by many devotees. A couple hailing from Cuttack's Damodarpur area emerged as the highest bidders this year, securing the first pitcher for the noted sum.

Despite its storied tradition and previous sales reaching up to Rs 2.5 lakh, this year saw fewer participants, signaling a waning enthusiasm for the practice. Last year's highest bid totaled Rs 41,000, emphasizing the downward trend.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025