Holy Water Auction: A Sacred Tradition with Diminishing Bids

The revered Marichi Kunda, situated at the Mukteswar Temple, hosted a ceremonial auction where the first pitcher of its holy water sold for Rs 21,000. The auction is a yearly event that coincides with the Rukuna Ratha festival of Lord Lingaraj.

The coveted water is believed to aid in resolving fertility issues, making it highly sought after by many devotees. A couple hailing from Cuttack's Damodarpur area emerged as the highest bidders this year, securing the first pitcher for the noted sum.

Despite its storied tradition and previous sales reaching up to Rs 2.5 lakh, this year saw fewer participants, signaling a waning enthusiasm for the practice. Last year's highest bid totaled Rs 41,000, emphasizing the downward trend.

