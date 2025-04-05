Left Menu

Rising Spin Star: Digvesh Rathi's Remarkable IPL Journey

Digvesh Rathi shone in the Indian Premier League, earning his first player of the match award with his stellar performance against Mumbai Indians. Known for his passionate devotion to bowling, Rathi compares his style to West Indies spinner Sunil Narine and embraces an attacking mindset on the field.

Digvesh Rathi, the promising talent from the Lucknow Super Giants, has made a significant impression in the Indian Premier League. At just 25, Rathi earned his first player of the match award after a standout performance against Mumbai Indians, restricting them to just over five runs per over while dismissing Naman Dhir.

The team's score of 203 proved too much for Mumbai, who fell short by 12 runs. Rathi's coach, Justin Langer, humorously highlighted his player's obsession with bowling, noting Rathi's relentless practice ethic, likening his dedication to that of legendary spinners.

Inspired by West Indies spinner Sunil Narine, Rathi aims to maintain an aggressive approach on the field, embodying a fearless attitude in his bowling style. With six wickets in just four matches, Rathi's journey in the IPL is just beginning, and his passion only promises greater achievements.

